Hog N’ Mud Wrestling teams go wild

(Riverton, WY) – The Fairground’s Grand Arena was filled with spectators and fans of the popular Hog N’ Mud Wrestling that kicked off Fair Week’s “Goin’ Hog Wild” evening events last Saturday.

Thirty six teams in seven different age categories competed in this year’s pig wrestling, a timed competition where teams chase a pig around in a mud pit and attempt to place it in a barrel placed in the center of the pit.

Check out the list of teams and a gallery of County 10 photos below (click on the image to enlarge).

2022 Hog N/ Mud Wrestling Teams

Youth 8 & Under:

Piggly Wiggly’s, Mud Rats, Scream & Snout, The Hog Queens, Wild Ones

Junior Female:

Pork Stompers, Don’t Go Bacon My Heart, Pig Tails, 307 Pig Shredders, Redneck Wranglers, 307 Pig Shredders

Junior Male:

Wild Hogs, Pig Deal, Dixie Chicks, Bacon Bashers, HAMmertime

High School Female:

American Piggers, Dixie Pigs, Porkin’ Hot, Rockin’ Wrasslers, The Ambassador Babes

High School Males:

Team 1, Meat Heads

Adult Female:

Hog Wild Women, Busting Our Bacon, Silence of the Hams, Getting Piggy With It, Pinky Winky, Big Bad Wolves, Pork Patrol, Wreck It Raiffs, Swine Flu, Bacon Babes

Adult Male:

RPD, Thandar and the Sparkies, Fire Department, Chevy Sales Team, “Pigalos”