(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect another day of warm and breezy conditions today.

The near and above average temperatures today, the warmest of the week, will combine with winds to rapidly melt remaining snow across the area.

Highs today will be in the mid 60’s for most today, with Jeffrey City a bit cooler at 56 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the mid to lower 30’s, and upper 20’s for the windier areas. h/t NWSR