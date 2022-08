(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are a bit warmer and dry today as high pressure continues across the area, a trend that is expected to continue through the week.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for Dubois, Lander and Jeffrey City, and in the low 90’s for Shoshoni and Riverton.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50’s.