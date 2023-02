(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, high pressure will bring dry weather through the weekend, with strong winds developing from Jeffrey City through Casper. Jeffrey City could see wind gusts of up to 62 mph.

The next chance of snow looks to be on Tuesday.

High temperatures will be in the mid 20’s for most today, with Dubois a bit warmer at 42 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits to mid teens, with Dubois at 25 degrees. h/t NWSR