Herbert lead 2-A Fremont County Contingent with Twin Titles

The four Class 2-A teams from Fremont County finished near the middle or the bottom of team competition at the all-class state track championships last weekend amid brutally cold, wet, icy conditions at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. But there were two individual champions and good efforts in other events.

Wind River junior speedster Jaycee Herbert scored all 26 Cougar points in winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes and then finishing third in the 400 meter dash.

Wyoming Indian senor Larissa McElroy won the 3200 meter run and then placed second in the 1600 meter race.

Fellow senior Donte Duran paced the Chiefs with a third in the 3200 meter run and a fifth in the 1600.

The Shoshoni boys, West 2-A champions a week ago at home in regional action finished second in the 4×800 meter run with the team of Caleb Abbott, Bodie Jensen, Ethan Jensen, and Braeden Cash posting a time of 9:00.86.

The Lady Chiefs quartet of Madison McLeod, Alexis Rides At The Door, Payton Killsontop, and Larissa McElroy also finished runner-up in the 4×800 meter relay in a time of 11:38.38.

The boys’ division was more of a coronation than a championship event with a strong Tongue River team running away with the meet. The Eagles tallied 191.5 points to beat rival Sheridan County runner-up Big Horn by 75 points.

The outstanding athlete in the 2-A division was a former Wind River Cougar, Colby Jenks, now running for Big Piney.

Jenks won the 800, 1600 and 300 meter high hurdles and finished second in a photo finish decision that had to be decided by the camera in the 400 meter race.

His time of 1:55.59 in the 800 is a new Class 2-A state record.

The girl’s race was more balanced, but Tongue River won that division as well with the Lady Eagles holding off soon-to-be Glenrock 117-111.

Class 2-A Girls Team Scores: 1. Tongue River 117, 2. Glenrock 111, 3. Big Piney 76, 4. Pine Bluffs 71, 5. Big Horn 66, 6. Moorcroft 47. 7. Niobrara County 44, 8. Sundance 35, 9. Riverside 33, 10. Wyoming Indian 31, 11. Wind River 20, 12. Rocky Mountain 13, 13. Greybull 12, 14. Wright 10, 15. Shoshoni 7, 15. St. Stephen’s 7

100 Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RVS 12.85

200 Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RVS 26.47, 6. Mina King, WR 28.07

400 Meter Dash: 1. Jane Pendergast, TR 1:00.62

800 Meter Run: 1. Mallory Jones, MOOR 2:31.01

1600 Meter Run: 1. Mallory Jones, MOOR 5:28.28, 2. Larissa McElroy, WI 5:41.23, 8. Natalie Walker, WR 6:15.63

3200 Meter Run: 1. Larissa McElroy, WI 12:31.21, 7. Cora Remacle, WR 14:04.93, 8. Georgetta Moss, SS 14:07.32 Georgetta Moss placed in the 3200 meter run for St. Stephen’s {h/t Randy Tucker}

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Shelby Guest, BP 16.79

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Peyton McClaughlin, BH 48.32, 4. Riana Tidwell, SHO 50.46

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Glenrock 52.65, 7. Wyoming Indian (Amya Her Many Horses, Madison McLeod, Kylene Fighting Bear, Laila SunRhodes) 58.58 Kylene Fighting Bear and Laila SunRhodes passed the baton in the 4×100 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker} The Lady Chiefs’ 4×400 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Big Horn 4:18.95, 6. Wyoming Indian (Madison McCleod, Echo Armajo, Michaela Hiwalker, Amya Her Man Horses) 4:46.45, 7. Wind River (Cora Remacle, Cadance Robison, Chyauna Dodge, Maggie Jensen) 4:55.51 Cora Remacle passed the baton to Cadance Robison in the 4×400 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Big Piney 11:00.09, 2. Wyoming Indian (Madison McLeod, Alexis Rides At The Door, Payton Killsontop, Larissa McElroy) 11:38.38, 6. St. Stephen’s (Georgeanne Moss, Gerogetta Moss, Consalo Yellowbear, Amanda Jenkins) 12:16.79

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Moorcroft 4:42, 7. Shoshoni (Hannah Howe, Abrianna Kiser, Riana Tidwell, Katilyn Kiser) 5:56.24

High Jump: 1. Alyssa Slade, PB 5-0, 4. Emma Miller/Mina King, WR 4-6

Pole Vault: 1. Carly Moore, WRI 8-6

Long Jump: 1. Carleigh Reish, TR 17-8.5, 6. Mina King, WR 15-6.25

Triple Jump: 1. Kate Mohrmann, BH 34-8.75

Shot Put: 1. Monse Serrano, PB 35-2.75

Discus: 1. Ann-Marie Young, GLN 117-3, 6. Medallyon Yellowbear, SS 101-1, 7. Allison Tidzump, WR 97-7

Class 2-A Boys Team Scores: 1. Tongue River 191.5, 2. Big Horn 116.5, 3. Big Piney 68, 4. Rocky Mountain 49, 5. Pine Bluffs 45.5, 6. Riverside 38.5, 7. Glenrock 37, 8. Wright 36, 9. Sundance 30, 10. Wind River 26, 11. Wyoming Indian 19, 12. Niobrara County 16, 13. Greybull 13, 14. Shoshoni 12, 15. Moorcroft 3

100 Meter Dash: 1. Jaycee Herbert, WR 11.20 Jaycee Herbert swept the two short sprints for Wind River {h/t Randy Tucker}

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jaycee Herbert, WR 22.77

400 Meter Dash: 1. Garrett Ostler, TR 50.04, 3. Jaycee Herbert, WR 51.38

800 Meter Run: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 1:55.59

1600 Meter Run: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 4:31.43, 5. Donte Duran, WI 4:52.81 Donte Duran ran well for Wyoming Indian placing in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs {h/t Randy Tucker}

3200 Meter Run: 1. Al Spotted, TR 10:13.76, 3. Donte Duran, WI 10:58.57

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Hunter Fisher, BP 15.42

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 40.60, 8. Ethan Jensen, SHO 44.23

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Big Horn 44.48, 6. Wyoming Indian (Josh Slow Bear, Jason Slow Bear, Kalijiah Day, Keiran McCorley) 49.17

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Tongue River 3:32.33

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Tongue River 8:53.90, 2. Shoshoni (Caleb Abbott, Bodie Jensen, Ethan Jensen, Braeden Cash) 9:00.86, 8. Wyoming Indian (Donte Duran, Noah Red Willow, Pecos SunRhodes, Keiran McCorley) 9:37.74 Caleb Abbott handed the baton to Braeden Cash in Shoshoni’s 4×800 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Tongue River 3:53.88, 6. Shoshoni (Braeden Cash, Caleb Abbott, Shinnosuke Shiga, Bodie Jensen) 4:09.29, 7. Wyoming Indian (Jason Slow Bear, Josh Slow Bear, Keiran McCorley, Done Duran) 4:12.89

High Jump: 1. Aiden Reece, GRE 6-0

Pole Vault: 1. Jackson Hanusa, RM 12-6

Long Jump: 1. Garrett Ostler, TR 21-6.75, 6. Josh Slow Bear, WI 19-8.25

Triple Jump: 1. Kelden Boettcher, RM 41-10

Shot Put: 1. Josh Thompson, BH 50-0.5

Discus: 1. Jacob Knobloch, TR 145-4