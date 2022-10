Scarlett Rose Myers was born October 5, 2022, in Lander to Janelle Reyes and Joseph Myers. This #little was 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

Submit your own Birth Announcement to County 10 for SageWest Health Care’s series #Littles by using this form.

Submit a Birth Announcement Here

Submit a Birthday or Anniversary Message Here