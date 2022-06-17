Help us welcome this new #little: Midoriya Wesaw

Midoriya Toga Wesaw was born 06/13/2022 in Lander to iesha Wesaw and . This #little was 5lbs 10oz and measured 19 inches long.

De’Monte Wesaw, Rogue Wesaw and D’Angelo Wesaw; Was excited too meet their new baby brother Midoriya.

And shoutout to my baby sister, Isabeil Niedo for being with me at the hospital from the beginning to the end.

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

