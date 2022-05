Georgia Kay Beamer was born 04/22/2022 in Laramie to Jennifer Beamer and Vince Beamer. This #little was 6lbs 3oz and measured 19 inches long.

Grandparents Deb and Bruce Gomendi, Riverton, WY, Galen and the late Kim Beamer, Ten Sleep, WY, Rick and Lynn Smith, Douglas, AZ.

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

Submit your own Birth Announcement to County 10 for SageWest Health Care's series #Littles

