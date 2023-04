Gary Thomas Calkins was born February 28, 2023 in Lander to Megan Calkins and Adam Calkins. This #little was 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

Gary has joined his three older siblings, Beth, Graham and Molly who adore him and are so happy he is finally here!

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

Submit your own Birth Announcement to County 10 for SageWest Health Care’s series #Littles by using this form.

Submit a Birth Announcement Here

Submit a Birthday or Anniversary Message Here