Help support the Lander Young Professionals this Friday with a 9-hole Golf Scramble and Bar Crawl!

You work hard all week and deserve some fun. The Lander Young Professionals deserve some FUNDS! So get ready to put the fun in FUNdraising with a 9-hole Golf Scramble and Bar Crawl!

Join the Lander Young Professionals on Friday, July 29th for a 9-hole Golf Scramble starting at 5 pm at the Lander Golf Course. The cost is $220 per team ($340 with bar crawl). Your team will have a chance to win some fabulous prizes donated by Brunton and other local businesses.

A limited supply of golf clubs will be available for rental for $10 at the clubhouse.

Once you’re done golfing, get ready for a different kind of fun with the Bar Crawl starting at 8:30 pm. The Bar Crawl costs $40 and includes one drink at each bar. You’ll also get access to exclusive drinks and insane discounts! The Bar Crawl map is below.

The Bar Crawl check-in will be at the Golf Course or from 8-8:30 at Mulino.

TICKETS AND GOLF TEAMS CAN BE PURCHASED WITH CASH AT CHECK-IN, ONLINE, OR

IN-PERSON AT THE LANDER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. We do ask that you register ahead of time if you are golfing as spots are limited.

Remember, you don’t have to do both! Even if you are not golfing, you are welcome to attend the Bar Crawl and vice versa.

For golf info & bar crawl map, follow the Lander Young Professionals on Facebook and Instagram at @landeryoungprofessionals.

A big thank you to Central Bank & Trust for sponsoring this event and Brunton and other local businesses for donating prizes for the golfers. Also, thank you to all businesses shown below that sponsored holes for the golf scramble.