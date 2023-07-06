Help needed for The Soldier’s House of Fremont County’s Victory Garden

(Riverton, WY) – The Soldier’s House of Fremont County continues to work on its Victory Garden with the help of volunteers, while also trying to raise funds through Challenge for Charities (C4C).

Recent volunteers from organizations such as Atlantic City Federal Credit Union, along with the support of local Marine recruiter Michael McKeon and Casper Marine Tyler Allen, have helped with the Victory Garden, all under the leadership of volunteer and avid gardener Monty Hettich, a retired Army Veteran. h/t The Soldier’s House of Fremont County

“There are many items the Soldier House needs to complete their Victory Garden,” Hettich shared.

Those items include garden tools, tomato cages, 2×6 lumber to build beds, and irrigation supplies. Volunteers are also needed.

If you would like to donate supplies or volunteer, please contact Monty by calling 307-332-6824 (please leave a message) or emailing him at [email protected].

There is also still time to donate to The Soldier’s House of Fremont County in C4C. Click here to donate and click here to listen to the interview with The Soldier’s House about their participation in C4C.