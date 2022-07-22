Heat, gusty winds adding to high fire danger today; red flag warning in effect

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will again be hot and dry with elevated to critical fire danger.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for portions of the area.

Expect breezy west winds along with isolated thunderstorms, which could bring brief 40 to 50 mph wind gusts in the vicinity of any storms.

High temperatures will be in the low to upper 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 84 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.