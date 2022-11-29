HeadsUp: Wyoming State Parks warns anglers of potential dangers on the ice

With ice beginning to form on lakes and reservoirs throughout the state, the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails reminds anglers of potential dangers on the ice.

Ice fishing and other ice-related activities are a great way to enjoy Wyoming’s state parks and sites in the winter. However, ice is always in a state of flux, so anglers and other recreationists are reminded that driving any kind of motorized vehicle, and in some instances even walking on the ice, is risky.

While recreating on the ice, people should be aware that the changing thickness of the ice can pose various risks.

Ice less than four inches, Stay Off

4” One person with gear

5” small group, spread out

6” one snowmobile, ATV/UTV

9-12” cars

12-15” pickups

Pressure ridges can cause thin patches in the ice that cannot support a car, pickup, ATV or possibly human body weight, especially on ice that is only a few days old.

Those on the ice should also be aware of what kind of ice they are walking on. Clear ice is more stable and can hold more weight than cloudy ice.

Anglers are reminded that they are responsible for the cost of removing their vehicle from a lake or reservoir in Wyoming’s State Parks. All activities on the ice pose an inherent risk; remember to practice safety and have dry clothes and emergency supplies in your vehicle.

Please call the respective State Park for up-to-date ice conditions. For those in Fremont County, you can call Boysen State Park at (307) 876-2796.