HeadsUp: WYDOT clean up efforts for March Wind River Canyon rock slide beginning May 2

(Fremont County, WY) – A $71,880 emergency project with a Colorado rock-scaling company will provide time-sensitive work beginning Tuesday to stabilize an active slide just inside the south end of Wind River Canyon near Boysen Dam.

Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are expected beginning Tuesday.

Rock scaling and cleanup are part of the effort being undertaken by Geovert of Broomfield, Colo., with assistance from Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance workers.

The emergency rock-scaling effort is expected to begin Tuesday with 12-hour work days, with work happening up to seven days a week. Cleanup of the slide is expected to take at least two to three weeks to complete.

Rocks and mud flowed from the hillside Sunday, March 26, crossing US20/WY789, and causing a near closure in the hilly area of the highway where it’s difficult to see oncoming traffic from the north or south.

“Expedited work on this slide is necessary because of the danger to the motorists caused by this active slide area,” said WYDOT Maintenance Engineer Lyle Lamb of Basin. “This danger is increasing, especially with ongoing spring storms in the area.”

Under traffic control, Lamb said Geovert employees will perform the rock scaling work to move debris downhill to US20/WY789.