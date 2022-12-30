HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass roads closed to light, high profile vehicles; extreme blowover risk in area

(Fremont County, WY) –Portions of WY 28 South Pass area are currently “Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds,” for December 30, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

The advisories are due to black ice and extreme blowover risk, and the conditions are listed as, “Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow.”

Affected areas include:

“Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

