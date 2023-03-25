HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass roads closed – March 25

(Fremont County, WY) – WYDOT has shared that as of 5:40 PM, WY 28 roads are closed for Saturday, March 25, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”

No estimated opening time has been given.

This is in addition to the other advisories reported earlier that are still in effect.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.