HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass roads closed due to winter conditions

(Fremont County, WY) – As of 12:25 PM, portions of WY 28 South Pass area are now closed to all for Tuesday, December 27, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info, due to winter conditions.

The areas include:

“Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

The estimated opening time is unknown, and WYDOT reminds travelers that, “Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.