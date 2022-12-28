HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass area roads closed to light, high profile vehicles; extreme blowever risk

(Fremont County, WY) – UPDATE: The road closure advisory has been lifted.

In addition to the Level 1 chain laws issued earlier for portions of WY 28, roads are now closed to light, high profile vehicles for December 28, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

The advisory states there is an extreme blowover risk at this time, and conditions are listed as slick with dangerous winds, and blowing snow.

The affected roads include areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

The chain law is still in effect.

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.