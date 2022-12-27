#HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass area closed to light, high profile vehicles due to wind gusts

(Fremont County, WY) – Portions of WY 28 South Pass area are “Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds,” for December 27, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

The conditions are listed as, “Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds,” and areas include:

“Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

