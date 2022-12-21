HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass area closed due to winter conditions

(Fremont County, WY) – The following portions of WY 28 in the South Pass area are currently “Closed Due to Winter Conditions,” according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

“Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

WYDOT advises the estimated opening time is unknown, and that parking on the roadway is prohibited because it delays them from opening the road.