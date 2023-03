(Fremont County, WY) – WY 131 “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park” is closed to thru traffic as of 5:31 PM on March 25.

Local traffic is permitted, and conditions in the area are listed as “Slick with snowfall.”

This is in addition to the other advisories reported earlier that are still in effect.

