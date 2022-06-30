HeadsUp: Winds prevented Lander mosquito spraying last night, will happen tonight (Thursday) instead

(Lander, WY) – It was recently announced by the City of Lander that mosquito spraying would be occurring Wednesday nights, but last night’s spray was called off due to the high winds and will instead take place tonight.

The full update from the City is below.

“Due to wind last night, we were unable to spray. The forecast is looking better this evening so we will plan to spray tonight (Thursday) instead. In the future, please keep in mind that we will plan to spray the following day if we have wind or mechanical issues. Thank you for your patience.”