HeadsUp: Water break reported on Tam-O-Shanter Drive; crews to begin work tomorrow

(Riverton, WY) – The City has been notified of a water break on Tam-O-Shanter Dr., according to a post on the city Facebook page.

“Crews have addressed the issue and will begin working on the break tomorrow morning. Starting this afternoon and evening, if you live on Tam-O-Shanter, you may lose some water pressure due to the break.

“Please be advised that City crews will shut the water off temporarily tomorrow to fix the break. Thank you for remaining patient with the City while we work hard in this frigid weather!”