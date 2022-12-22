#HeadsUp: Water break reported on Tam-O-Shanter Drive; crews to begin work tomorrow

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t City of Riverton Facebook page image

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

(Riverton, WY) – The City has been notified of a water break on Tam-O-Shanter Dr., according to a post on the city Facebook page.

The full post is below.

“Crews have addressed the issue and will begin working on the break tomorrow morning. Starting this afternoon and evening, if you live on Tam-O-Shanter, you may lose some water pressure due to the break.

“Please be advised that City crews will shut the water off temporarily tomorrow to fix the break. Thank you for remaining patient with the City while we work hard in this frigid weather!”

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.