HeadsUp: US 20 / WY 789 between Boysen Dam, Shoshoni closed

(Fremont County, WY) – US 20 / WY 789 between Boysen Dam and Shoshoni is closed for February 14, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

As of right now there is no estimated time of reopening.

The no travel advisory for US 20/26 between Moneta and Waltman is still in effect as well.

The following areas surrounding Thermopolis and Worland are also closed as of this writing. h/t wyoroad.info

