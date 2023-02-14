HeadsUp: US 20 / WY 789 between Boysen Dam, Shoshoni closed

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.
(Fremont County, WY) – US 20 / WY 789 between Boysen Dam and Shoshoni is closed for February 14, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.
As of right now there is no estimated time of reopening.
The no travel advisory for US 20/26 between Moneta and Waltman is still in effect as well.
The following areas surrounding Thermopolis and Worland are also closed as of this writing.
