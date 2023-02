(Fremont County, WY) – US 20/26 from Moneta to Waltman is closed for a portion of Sunday, February 26, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The advisory was issued at 7:30 AM, and is in effect 5 to 7 hours after that time, with an estimated opening of sometime between 12:30 and 2:30 PM.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.