Update @ 7:20 pm – The highway has reopened.

Update @ 3 pm – The estimated time of reopening is 7 to 9 hours.

(Shoshoni, WY) – US-20/26 has closed between Shoshoni and Casper due to winter conditions as of 2:37 pm on Monday, January 2.

A no unnecessary travel advisory is also in effect for roads in and around Riverton.

For the most up-to-date road conditions across Fremont County, click here.