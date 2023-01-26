HeadsUp: Two roads closed, multiple no unnecessary travel advisories issued for January 26

(Fremont County, WY) – Two roads in Fremont County are closed, and multiple areas are under no unnecessary travel advisories for Thursday, January 26, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

The roads currently closed are US 287 / US 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287;” and WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

Estimated opening time for both roads is unknown at this time.