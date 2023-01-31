HeadsUp: Two road closures, one no unnecessary travel advisory issued for January 31

(Fremont County, WY) – There are currently two closures and a no unnecessary travel advisory for roads in Fremont County on January 31, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

The road closures are for WY 135, “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct,” and for US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287.”

No estimated opening time is known for either road.

The no unnecessary travel advisory is for WY 136, “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills,” due to “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow.”

