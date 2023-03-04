HeadsUp: Two road closures, no unnecessary travel advisories issued for March 4

(Fremont County, WY) – Two roads in Fremont County are closed for March 4, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info, and two no travel advisories.

Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″

Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”

No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills”

The estimated opening time for both roads is between 12:00 and 2:00 pm.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.