HeadsUp: Two road closures, no travel advisories issued for February 27

(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple road closures and no travel advisories that have been issued for February 27, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The following advisories/closures are still in effect:

Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″

Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”

No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills”

Black Ice Advisory: WY 28 ““Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate”

