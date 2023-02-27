HeadsUp: Two road closures, no travel advisories issued for February 27

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.
(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple road closures and no travel advisories that have been issued for February 27, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.
The following advisories/closures are still in effect:
- Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″
- Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”
- No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”
- No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills”
- Black Ice Advisory: WY 28 ““Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate”
