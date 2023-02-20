HeadsUp: Two road closures issued in Fremont County for February 20

(Fremont County, WY) – There are currently two road closures in Fremont County for February 20, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

US 287 / WY 789 between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287

WY 135 between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct

The estimated time of reopening is unknown.

The following notice was also shared from WYDOT District 5: “WY136: Stalled vehicle, Travel lane blocked near Riverton at milepost 43, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.”

For the latest road conditions in and around Fremont County, click here.