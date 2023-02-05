HeadsUp: Two road closures for February 5

(Fremont County, WY) – There are two road closures in effect for roads in Fremont County today, February 5, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info.

US 287 / WY 789 is closed “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with no estimated opening time.

WY 135 is also closed, “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct” with no estimated opening time.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.