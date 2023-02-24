HeadsUp: Two road closures for February 24; Level 1 chain law for South Pass

(Fremont County, WY) – There are two closures for roads in Fremont county on Friday, February 24, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info, and a level 1 chain law advisory is in effect for WY 28.

The closures are for US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” and WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

The chain law is in effect for WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

