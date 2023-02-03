#HeadsUp: Two no unnecessary travel advisories issued for February 3

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t wyoroad.info

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

(Fremont County, WY) – Two no unnecessary travel advisories have been issued for roads in Fremont County today, February 3, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The roads include US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287;” and WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills.”

Conditions for both roads include slick spots, blowing snow, and drifted snow.

There is also a black ice advisory on WY 28, “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.”

To view more details on road conditions in Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.