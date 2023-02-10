HeadsUp: Two no unnecessary travel advisories issued for February 10

(Fremont County, WY) – No unnecessary travel advisories have been issued for US 287 / WY 789 and WY 136 for Friday, February 10, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

For US 287 / WY 789, the affected area is “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with road conditions described as “Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”

For WY 136, the affected area is “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills,” with road conditions described as “Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow.”

For more detailed road conditions for Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.