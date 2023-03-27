#HeadsUp: Travel impacts for March 27 include one closure, one no unnecessary travel advisory, black ice warning

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t NWSR

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

(Fremont County, WY) – There is one no unnecessary travel advisory and one road closure for March 27, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for US 287 / 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287.”

The closure is for WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

There is also a black ice advisory for US 20/26 “Between Moneta and Waltman.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.