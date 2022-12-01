HeadsUp: Travel closed to light, high profile vehicles on WY 28 South Pass; extreme blowover risk

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 South Pass road travel is closed to light, “high profile vehicles,” as of 10:20 AM, December 1, due to “gusting winds” and “extreme blowover risk,” according to wyoroad.info.

The areas listed as closed are: “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd”; “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate”; and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

The roads range from dry to slick in spots, but with dangerous winds and blowing snow.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.