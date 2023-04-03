HeadsUp: Travel advisories issued for portions of US 287 / WY 789, WY 131 – April 3

Update – As of 8:38 AM, US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287” is closed.

(Fremont County, WY) – There is a no unnecessary travel advisory and a closure issued for roads in the Lander area for Monday, April 3, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The no unnecessary travel advisory is for US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287.” Conditions are listed as “slick with snowfall” in the area.

The closure is for thru traffic on WY 131, “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park,” with local traffic permitted. Conditions are listed as “Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall.”

These advisories are in addition to the closure for WY 28.

