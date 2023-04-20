HeadsUp: Traffic counters coming to Riverton next week

(Riverton, WY) – WYDOT plans to deploy a couple of hundred traffic counters in Riverton next week, starting Monday, April 24.

They ask that folks not park on or over the black hoses while they’re out. It will save WYDOT time and taxpayers money if they don’t have to cut the hoses, WYDOT shared with County 10.

They’ll be all over town, and closer to downtown, they will be pretty much on every block.

“We do that every year,” explained Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist. “In the spring, we count traffic for communities, for counties, for the state. It’s just part of our normal operation. We do appreciate people leaving the counters alone. They’re there for a reason, so don’t pick them up and move them.”

Beers also noted that the traffic counts are available on the WYDOT website.

“They do this in every community in the state,” he continued. “It provides us with good information about our communities.”

90 percent of the counters are taking a 24-hour count, and the other 10 percent are on the bigger roads taking a 48-hour count.

WYDOT plans to have the counters picked up by Thursday.