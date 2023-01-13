#HeadsUp: Three roads still closed in Fremont County for January 13

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t wyoroad.info

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

(Fremont County, WY) – The following closures and advisories are in effect for the Fremont County area for January 13, as of 8:30 AM, according to wyoroad.info.

  • Closure on US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″
  • Closure on WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jc”
  • Closure on US 20/26 “Between Moneta and Waltman”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.