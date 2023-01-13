HeadsUp: Three roads still closed in Fremont County for January 13

(Fremont County, WY) – The following closures and advisories are in effect for the Fremont County area for January 13, as of 8:30 AM, according to wyoroad.info.

Closure on US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″

Closure on WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jc”

Closure on US 20/26 “Between Moneta and Waltman”

