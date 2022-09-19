#HeadsUp: Sunset, North Broadway intersection now open for north/south travel

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton shared the following update on Monday, September 19, in regards to the ongoing Sunset Drive improvement project.

“The intersection at Sunset and N. Broadway is now open for travel north and south ONLY. Sunset Drive remains closed to through traffic with plans to be partially opened next week after asphalt paving commences beginning on the West end of the intersection.”

“Thank you to everyone as we work to bring this project to completion and for your patience as the N. Broadway intersection remained throughout the project.”

