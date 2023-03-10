#HeadsUp: South Pass roads closed to light, high profile vehicles; extreme blowover risk

UPDATE: As of 10:13 AM, WY 28 is now closed, with no estimated opening time.

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads are currently closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds and extreme blowover risk for March 10, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as slick, drifting snow, snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snowfall and reduced visibility.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

