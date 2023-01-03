HeadsUp: South Pass reopens Tuesday afternoon

(South Pass, WY) – After a prolonged closure due to winter conditions, South Pass reopened Tuesday, January 3 at around 2:30 pm.

The highway is listed as Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, with no advisories. There is a Chain Law – Level 2 in effect.

US 287 / WY 789 remains closed between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287, and WY 135 remains closed between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.

For the most up-to-date road conditions across Fremont County, click here.