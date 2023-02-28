#HeadsUp: South Pass closed, two other road closures in effect for February 28

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads are closed for February 28, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info, in addition to two other closures and no unnecessary travel advisories.

The South Pass closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as slick in spots, with blowing snow and drifted snow.

The following advisories/closures are still in effect:

  • Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″
  • Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”
  • No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”
  • No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills”

