HeadsUp: South Pass closed, two other road closures in effect for February 28

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads are closed for February 28, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info, in addition to two other closures and no unnecessary travel advisories.
The South Pass closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”
Conditions are listed as slick in spots, with blowing snow and drifted snow.
The following advisories/closures are still in effect:
- Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″
- Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”
- No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”
- No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills”
