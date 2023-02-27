HeadsUp: South Pass closed to light, high profile vehicles

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads are currently “closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds,” for February 26, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as slick in spots, with blowing snow and dangerous winds.

The following advisories/closures are still in effect:

Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″

Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”

Closure: WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills”

US 20/26 has been open since 4:09 PM, as reported at the time, however conditions are still listed as wet, slick in spots, with strong winds.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.