HeadsUp: South Pass closed to light, high profile vehicles; Level 2 chain law in effect for portions of WY 28

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 is closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds for February 27, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info, and Level 2 chain laws are in effect for portions of the area as well.

The closure is for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

The Level 2 chain laws are for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd,” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

Level 2 chain laws are defined below.

When conditions are extremely hazardous, travel can be restricted to:

Vehicles equipped with tire chains; or

All-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with adequate mud and snow or all-weather-rated tires.

Under Level 2, commercial vehicles must have chains on at least two of the drive wheels at opposite ends of the same drive axle. Do not stop in the driving lane to install or remove chains!

These closures are in addition to the ones reported earlier, which are still in effect.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.