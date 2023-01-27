HeadsUp: South Pass closed to light, high profile vehicles; extreme blowover risk

(Fremont County, WY) – In addition to the closures announced earlier, WYDOT has shared that WY 28 roads are currently “closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds,” for January 27, according to wyoroad.info.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

According to the restrictions, dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk, along with slick roads are the reason behind the closure.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.