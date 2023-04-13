HeadsUp: South Pass closed to light, high profile vehicles – April 13

(Fremont County, WY) – As of 12:36, WY 28 roads are currently “closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds,” for April 13, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “Dry with Dangerous Winds,” with “extreme blowover risk.”

