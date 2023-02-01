HeadsUp: South 9th Street closed between Cascade, Fremont streets in Lander as crews address waterline break

(Lander, WY) – Following the multiple waterline break announcement from earlier today, January 31, the City of Lander is now advising that nearby roads will be closed as crews address the issue.

“South 9th street closure between Cascade and Fremont is effective immediately while City crews continue to work on water line breaks. For your safety South 9th will be closed to all through traffic.

“We suggest 5th Street as an alternate through route for the next few days. Check our socials for daily announcements on our progress.”