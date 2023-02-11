HeadsUp: Snow removal planned for portions of West Park in Riverton on Monday

(Riverton, WY) – Snow removal for portions of West Park between Big Bend & North 8th West is planned for Monday, February 13th, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page.

“The Public Works crew will be removing snow from the street on West Park. If possible, please move any parked cars from the roadway,” the post states.

“This winter has been tough, but we appreciate the public and their willingness to help us with snow removal. It takes a team, patience, and a little understanding!